IRS warns of scams targeting child tax credits

“There are three big red flags. The first is, the IRS is never going to threaten you,” said Luis Garcia, a spokesperson with the IRS. “The second one is the IRS is never going to demand immediate payment. And lastly, the IRS is never going to tell you have to pay by this particular payment method like iTunes cards or gift cards of anything like that.”

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.

“When it comes to phone calls, remember the IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent or threatening messages,” a statement from the IRS said. “For example, if you get a voice mail saying a warrant will be issued for your arrest, this is not the IRS.”

If you are eligible for advance payments of the child tax credit, the IRS will use information from your 2019 or 2020 tax return to automatically enroll you for advance payments.

