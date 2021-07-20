Holding your landlord accountable, and the options available to you

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Dangerous mold, broken AC units and no hot water are all issues viewers have shared with WRTV, frustrated that their landlord or apartment management won’t fix the problems.

Most recently, we’ve been looking into complaints at Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Residents have told us that a few fixes have been made, but problems persists.

Johnny Langley and his family are dealing some of those persistent problems. His mother is currently dealing with breathing issues because of mold.

RESOURCES | Tenant Rights in Indiana

“To see my mother going through that, it really does hurt and I don’t want to see other families and other people to have to see their parents go through that,” Langley said. His mother has been to a pulmonologist who confirmed her living space at Arborwood is detrimental to her health. Langley said he and his family have tried to contact the property managers about the issue.

