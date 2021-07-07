Style & Fashion
BET Awards 2021 - Show

By now, you know Cardi B is pregnant with baby number two. Since revealing her baby bump on the 2021 BET Awards stage, Cardi has been sharing personal videos of her enjoying pregnancy and recently shocked fans when she showed how easy it is was to conceal her bump with certain clothing.

Prior to the big announcement, Cardi posed on the ‘gram in a Marine Serre top and leggings, which disguised her bump with it’s geometric design. Cardi then posted a clip on Tik Tok showing the deceptive set before turning to the side and revealing her bump. Now that’s fashion!

In the original photos, Cardi gave us a glimpse of her shimmery bottom shoes by SybGCo and vintage Cartier glasses. In another photo, she shows off her impressive Birkin collection while dropping lyrics from her verse on Migo’s Culture III in the caption.

Cardi recently posted stunning maternity photos by AB+DM, styled by Kollin Carter. The stylish rapper looked ethereal wearing couture accessories by Schiaparelli and a custom skirt and top by Sir Baba Jagne and extravagant headpiece Jolleson.

While Cardi released her single Up earlier this year and dropped verses for Khaled and Migos, music seems to be taking a backseat to motherhood right now. Despite Joe Budden’s claim, we’ll never get another Cardi album again – Cardi says otherwise.

“Well he deadass wrong,” she tweeted. “watch when I push out this baby wait 6 months go to Colombia get a lipo, breast reduction, learn how to pole dance again , learn how to play spade and get my political science degree and pop out with my album …Yeup Yeup he going to wrong muahaha.”

And that’s on that.

Nobody's Gonna Know: Cardi B Reveals How She Disguised Her Baby Bump With This Cute Matching Set

