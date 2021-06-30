Indy
Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry dies

Prosecutor Terry Curry

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has died in Indianapolis on Tuesday. He was 72.

Curry was recognized as one of the most well-respected trial attorneys in the Circle City. He was elected Marion County Prosecutor in 2010 and successfully ran for re-election in 2014 and 2018. However, he stepped down from the position in 2019 due to a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Curry is credited with restoring integrity to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and modernizing the office in policy and administration. Described as a fierce defender of doing the right thing, Curry’s mark will remain on the legal community and greater Indianapolis community.

Two of Curry’s most well-known prosecuted cases include David Bisard and the Richmond Hill explosion.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released the following statement of Curry’s passing:

“Terry was a man of action and of progress, and his impact will continue to be felt in our community. He was a leader who unapologetically stood for fairness and integrity, and he influenced others to do the same throughout his accomplished career.” My wife Shannon and I are deeply saddened by Terry’s passing. As is true for many, he was a tremendous influence in both of our professional and personal lives. We send our most sincere sympathies to Terry’s wife Anne, his daughter Melissa, and to his entire family. We are grateful that they shared so much of him with our family, with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and with our community.”

