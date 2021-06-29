Residents at north side apartment complex caught in the middle of water bill confusion

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents who live at the Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex woke up to find notices left by their doors stating that their water would be shut off on July 5.

The notice read:

“Attention Lakeside Pointe at Nora and Fox Club Apartment Residents.

It is possible that Citizens Energy Group may be shutting off water service to your complex as soon as July 5, 2021. In preparation of this possible event, please reference the resources below to help answer questions and determine if relocation assistance is available for you.”

Followed by several phone numbers listed for organizations like the health department, community centers, and homeless services.

Residents were shocked by the notice.

“They feel they want to put these letters on our doors that this is what’s going to happen, and you all have to deal with it. It’s not fair,” Iiesha Hardy, who lives at the complex said.

“I’ve been here six years and I don’t know where I’m going to go,” Mark Linton, who also lives at the complex said. “I don’t have a lot of resources to be moving, I’m 68 years old and can’t move myself and don’t have anyone in town to help so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

