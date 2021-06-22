Indy
HomeIndy

New Direction Church celebrates ‘homecoming weekend’ after year apart

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior Woman in Sunday Best at Church

Source: Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic forced churches across the state to close their doors to in-person services. Now, many are opening back up and they are ready to welcome people as they navigate a new normal.

New Direction Church on East 38th Street still streams their services online, and though those numbers are still soaring, church leaders said the doors of the church are back open.

“We called it our ‘homecoming weekend.’ We wanted everybody to come back home and celebrate because we’ve been apart so long,” Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. said.

Sullivan Jr. said he planned for months for people to come back to the sanctuary for Father’s Day.

“This is our year to rebuild, 2021. We had already shot for that, I guess you could say, by faith,” Sullivan Jr. said.

With the green light from Marion County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, restrictions are relaxing and the church was filled able to be filled again.

Read more from WRTV here

INDY News , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With Surprise Concert With Fat Joe, Q-Tip And More
 12 hours ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over Cheating Scandal With Will Smith
 12 hours ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look At His Upcoming Memoir Cover
 13 hours ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 21 hours ago
06.22.21
10 items
Glow’d Up! A ‘Then Vs Now’ Look At Chilli’s 24-Year Old Son Tron Austin
 21 hours ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram
 22 hours ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Newborn Twins
 23 hours ago
06.22.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
 24 hours ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day
 24 hours ago
06.22.21
R&B Vet Kem Enjoyed Father’s Day By Announcing He’s Expecting A Baby Boy
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Model Monday: Amarachi Odinma-Maduka Is Climbing To The Top With God’s Help
 1 day ago
06.22.21
10 itemsSierra Canyon v Mayfair
Meet Johanna Leia, The Basketball Mom That Caught Drake & Michael B. Jordan’s Eye
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close