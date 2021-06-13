Open Lines
How to improve the quality of life for African Americans in Indianapolis with $100 Million?

This special edition of ‘Open Lines with Cameron Ridle’ is paid for by the Indianapolis Urban League and African American Coalition of Indianapolis as part of the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative.

Funded through a $100 million grant from the Lilly Endowment, the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative is on a listening tour, asking Hoosier where they think the $100 Million should be spent.

We spend an hour taking calls, which are part of the official survey and conversation led by The Indianapolis Urban League in partnership with the African American Coalition of Indianapolis.

You can take the online survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QualityofLifeIndy2021

 

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

 

