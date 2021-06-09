Entertainment Buzz
Tyler Perry To Make 12th Madea Film To Premiere On Netflix

Another Madea movie is on the way…

Tyler Perry is partnering with Netflix for the 12th film in the Madea franchise. Perry announced the news on social media in his signature Madea voice. This comes after Perry retired Mabel “Madea” Simmons in 2020 with the sold-out “Madea’s Farewell Tour.” Perry says joy and laughter have been missing during the pandemic and he knows Madea will help bring that back. The new film will be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta with plans for a 2022 debut on Netflix.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/netflix-lands-tyler-perrys-madea-homecoming-sequel-1234964472/

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
33 photos
