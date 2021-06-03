Have You Heard?…AMC Price Skyrocketing

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re thinkin about buying stock…

A new meme stock is drawing major attention Wednesday. AMC, the nationwide movie theater chain, has more than doubled in value at times during yesterday’s trading, and more than quadrupled in the last week. The stock’s trading has been halted three times Wednesday because of volatility. The chain has had trouble getting through the pandemic as shuttered theaters virtually dried up their revenue stream.

More on the story here:

