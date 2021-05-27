Podcasts
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 17: “We Found Love”

This week, the ladies are focusing on love confessions, new babies, and the Kardashians breaking up relationships. Plus, we’re wrapping up Mental Health Awareness month and the trio talks self-care and getting in good spaces. We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!  Do you ever truly know someone? 

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend!

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.  

It’s your final chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win. 

The unofficial Summer kicks off this weekend. Get your vacay outfits and get ready for the BBQs. Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom . 

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast 

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 17: “We Found Love”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

