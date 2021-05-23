Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Indy Summer Learning Labs; Policing Crime in The Circle City

Indy Summer Learning Labs; Policing Crime in The Circle City

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

After one of the most challenging school years for students, parents and educators alike, The Mind Trust and United Way of Central Indiana (UWCI) today announced plans for the Indy Summer Learning Labs, a free and fun summer learning and enrichment program designed to accelerate academic achievement and address the significant lost learning opportunities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be able to register their students for summer programming at 35 sites across the city and Indy teachers may apply to earn up to $10,000 for a part-time teaching role with the program at IndySummerLearningLabs.com.

Plus we talk about the issue of crime in Indianapolis, and how to combat it. Mat Davis with the Indiana Racial Justice Alliance says that includes changing the way we fund public safety.

Davis will lead a “Teach-In” about Police Abolition, Tuesday May 25th at 7pm on Monument Circle.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes
 3 days ago
05.21.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 16 ” Nice Guys”
 3 days ago
05.20.21
Cuteness Overload: 2 Year Old Kaavia James Unboxed A Valentino Purse That Costs More Than My NYC Rent
 3 days ago
05.20.21
Hot Boy Summer: Twitter Goes Wild Over Jidenna’s New Look
 3 days ago
05.20.21
Ari Lennox Set The Internet Ablaze In Her Lastest Instagram Pic
 4 days ago
05.20.21
15 itemsApple TV + : Illustration
15 Shows To Binge On Netflix + Hulu To Unlock Your Home’s Hidden Potential
 4 days ago
05.20.21
15 items
RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic
 4 days ago
05.20.21
Billy Porter Reveals He’s HIV Positive: ‘I’ve Been Carrying This Around For 14 Years”
 4 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair
 5 days ago
05.19.21
Photos
Close