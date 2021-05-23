Indy Summer Learning Labs; Policing Crime in The Circle City

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After one of the most challenging school years for students, parents and educators alike, The Mind Trust and United Way of Central Indiana (UWCI) today announced plans for the Indy Summer Learning Labs, a free and fun summer learning and enrichment program designed to accelerate academic achievement and address the significant lost learning opportunities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be able to register their students for summer programming at 35 sites across the city and Indy teachers may apply to earn up to $10,000 for a part-time teaching role with the program at IndySummerLearningLabs.com.

Plus we talk about the issue of crime in Indianapolis, and how to combat it. Mat Davis with the Indiana Racial Justice Alliance says that includes changing the way we fund public safety.

Davis will lead a “Teach-In” about Police Abolition, Tuesday May 25th at 7pm on Monument Circle.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

