Tamika Catchings joins legends in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Tamika Catchings received a huge honor Saturday: she is one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Catchings is one of nine members of the 2020 class that also includes NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and Barbara Stevens, and FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.

The group got their long-awaited induction more than a year after they were announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close