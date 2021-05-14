Sunday join us in enjoying Urban One Honors on TV One at 9pm! DJ Quicksilva and Dominique spoke with Urban One’s founder, Ms. Cathy Hughes about this year’s show. Ms. Hughes also spoke about DMX’s last interview before his tragic passing which will air right before Urban One Honors, Sunday at 8 pm. Ryan Cameron the producer of this exclusive interview joined the conversation and shared that he played a major part in getting DMX to do this very venerable interview. See the full interview below…
Get Ready For Urban One Honors With Our Music Playlist Featuring Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Jazmine Sullivan, and Avery*Sunshine! [Listen]
1. Tune Into Urban One Honors On May 16th!1 of 11
2. Voting Rights Champion: Stacey Abrams2 of 11
3. Investigative Journalism Crusader: Nikole Hannah-Jones3 of 11
4. Health Equality Advocate: Dr. Ala Stanford4 of 11
5. Reparations Ambassador: Robin Rue Simmons5 of 11
6. Business Alchemist: Roz Brewer6 of 11
7. Family Needs Ambassador: Kim Ford7 of 11
8. Urban One Honors Performer Jazmine Sullivan8 of 11
9. Urban One Honors Performer Da Brat9 of 11
10. Urban One Honors Performer Avery*Sunshine10 of 11
11. Urban One Honors Performer Le'Andria Johnson11 of 11
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More was originally published on kysdc.com