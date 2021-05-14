Celebrity News
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More

Sunday join us in enjoying Urban One Honors on TV One at 9pm! DJ Quicksilva and Dominique spoke with Urban One’s founder, Ms. Cathy Hughes about this year’s show. Ms. Hughes also spoke about DMX’s last interview before his tragic passing which will air right before Urban One Honors, Sunday at 8 pm. Ryan Cameron the producer of this exclusive interview joined the conversation and shared that he played a major part in getting DMX to do this very venerable interview. See the full interview below…

[caption id="attachment_2940251" align="aligncenter" width="768"] Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV[/caption] On Sunday, May 16th, Urban One presents Urban One Honors. This year is all about celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of women in the fields of business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community. Honorees include: Voting Rights Champion: Stacey Abrams Investigative Journalism Crusader: Nikole Hannah-Jones Health Equality Advocate: Dr. Ala Stanford Reparations Ambassador: Robin Rue Simmons Business Alchemist: Roz Brewer Family Needs Ambassador: Kim Ford You will also see performances from Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Jazmine Sullivan, and Avery*Sunshine and to get you ready for one of the biggest events of the year, check out this playlist with some of the best jams from the amazing performers at Urban One Honors. [protected-iframe id="28f809d77b56170253420c5d80b6155b" height="360" width="640" /] Make sure you tune into Urban One Honors, hosted by gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin on Sunday, May 16th at 9P/8C on TVOne and Cleo TV. Check your local listings and Cable providers for more. Learn More about our honorees and performers below. RELATED: Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s Eleven60 Line To Host ‘Urban One Honors’ RELATED: Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’

 

Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

