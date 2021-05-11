Indy
Black Lives Matter art to be displayed at new exhibit in Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly one year after the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed in the summer of 2020, the Indiana State Museum is reflecting on what happened and why.

Artwork flooded downtown Indianapolis, as local artists collaborate with businesses that boarded up storefront windows. They painted murals over them along Massachusetts Avenue that celebrated the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the time, local artists, Elijah Norwood and Gentry Parker created “Take A Stand” — an interactive piece meant for people who walked by to stand in the frame and take a stand against racial injustice.

“We were thinking this is a service that we are creating,” Norwood said. “A service for the community, a service for Indianapolis, saying that the city is behind taking a stand and fighting for Black people.”

“It was really important that as we saw this taking place, that it was being captured and recorded,” Kisha Tandy, Indiana State Museum curator of social history said.

Curators at the Indiana State Museum also took notice, going out themselves and photographing the images then as they were being created.

