Indy Fresh Market grocery store to fill need in northeast-side food desert

INDIANAPOLIS — A new grocery store on the northeast side of Indianapolis is expected to fill many needs in what has become a food desert in recent years.

Officials said Thursday that construction of the 14,000 square foot full-service Indy Fresh Market will begin in August near the new Cook Medical-Goodwill medical device manufacturing facility at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue.

The store is expected to open in August 2022.

“Today’s Indy Fresh Market announcement is another reminder that we can continue to bring back opportunities to Northeast Indianapolis if we collectively work together, no matter our differences,” said Ashley Gurvitz, COO and executive director, Alliance for Northeast Unification and United Northeast Community Development Corporation.

The store will employ 15-20 workers who will make $10-13 per hour, Gurvitz said. Employees will have access to Goodwill services, including housing support, legal aid, mental and physical health care, case management services, substance abuse assistance and soft skills training.

