Indy
HomeIndy

Indy Parks in need of lifeguards

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day Weekend just around the corner, swimming pools will soon open again and many parks departments are struggling to get lifeguards. It’s no different in Indianapolis.

Indy Parks is lacking in lifeguard applicants and they need many more before the summer pool season kicks off.

“Those positions are crucial obviously to make sure that our patrons, our residents, our children are having a safe experience in our pools,” Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks said.

Read more from WRTV here

indianpolis public pools , INDY News , Indy Parks , lifeguard , summer fun , summer jobs , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
12 items
12 Hip-Hop Artists With AAPI Ancestry
 18 hours ago
05.07.21
Jaleel White Brings Back Steve Urkel to Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis Product
 18 hours ago
05.07.21
20 items
Who Is Naomi Sharon, The Singer Accused Of Cheating On Her Man With Drake?
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
DJ Clark Kent Talks About Coppin’ Kicks on eBay
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
Megan The Stallion Is Putting Her Dog Mom Skills On Display In New Snapchat Show ‘Off Thee Leash’
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
Birdman Says Cash Money Records Makes $20-$30M Annually From Masters
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
 2 days ago
05.06.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 3 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Photos
Close