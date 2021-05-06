Indy
HomeIndy

Marion Co. relaxes some outdoor COVID restrictions, allowing 50% attendance at outdoor events

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine gave an update Wednesday on Marion County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At our last update we mentioned a flattening of the increase in positivity,” Hogsett said. “While a small increase has cropped up since that time, again there has been no dramatic surge.”

Hogsett used the media event to urge residents 16 and older to get their COVID-19 shot.

“Fortunately, it has not been easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine than it is right now,” Hogsett said. He said many clinics have walk-in appointments available, and some seven days a week.

Hogsett went on to talk about how getting the vaccine isn’t just about keeping yourself healthy, its about protecting those around you who may have weakened immune systems or deteriorating health.

“The reason we get vaccinated is not simply to protect our own health,” Hogsett said. “By getting vaccinated, you become a COVID roadblock.”

Read more from WRTV here

COVID-19 , covid-19 restrictions , Dr Virginia Caine , Indianapolis Covid Vaccinations , INDY News , Marion County , marion county health department , Mayor Joe Hogsett , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
 14 hours ago
05.06.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 1 day ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 2 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 2 days ago
05.05.21
10 items
Don Lemon Tears Into Rick Santorum’s Racist Native American Attack
 2 days ago
05.05.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 3 days ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close