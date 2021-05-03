Indy
Mother still seeks justice for daughter killed by stray bullet

MARION — A Marion mother is still holding out hope that her daughter’s killer will be brought to justice.

A year ago Monday, Nya Mae Cope, 16, was struck and killed by a stray bullet near East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis.

Nya’s mother, Nikki, said she relives that night often. She was driving Nya and her friend to Indy to visit a friend and eat at Nya’s favorite restaurant.

They were passing through when Nya was killed.

Nikki said there was a lot going on in the area at the time, including a large crowd.

