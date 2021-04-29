Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Bout Set For Miami June 6th

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

I guess this is going to be the new trend now; retired boxers coming back into the ring. First it was Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. last fall and now we have Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to do battle in Miami on June 6th after a lot of back and forth. The Showtime pay-per-view will take place at Hard Rock Stadium and feature the five-time World Champion and the YouTube sensation. The two were originally set to box in February as part of a special exhibition before it was postponed. The announcement for June didn’t specify any rules as well as how many rounds they will fight.

