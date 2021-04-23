Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Cardi B Files To Secure Rights To ‘Bardi Beauty’

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova

Source: Cardi B. and Fashion Nova Collaboration / Courtesy of Fashion Nova

It seems Cardi B is planning to take on the beauty industry. TMZ reports the rapper’s company, Washpoppin Inc., has filed documents to secure the rights to the phrase “Bardi Beauty.” The trademark documents reportedly say the phrase would be used to sell all of the makings of a beauty line. This includes cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and more. Reports of Cardi’s latest business venture come as her apparel line with Reebok is set to launch today(4/23).

More on Cardi B.’s “Bardi Beauty” here:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/22/cardi-b-trademark-bardi-beauty-line-rights

'Bardi Beauty' , cardi b

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]
 1 day ago
04.22.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction
 2 days ago
04.22.21
Michael Keaton To Return As The Batman In New ‘The Flash’ Film
 2 days ago
04.22.21
6 items
Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives
 2 days ago
04.21.21
4 items
Bulleit Whiskey Debuts Eco-Friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit For Earth Day Sustainability
 3 days ago
04.21.21
11 items
Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp
 3 days ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Car On Fire
 3 days ago
04.21.21
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 3 days ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 3 days ago
04.20.21
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
04.20.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later
 4 days ago
04.20.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute
 4 days ago
04.20.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce Proceedings
 4 days ago
04.20.21
Photos
Close