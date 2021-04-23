Cardi B Files To Secure Rights To ‘Bardi Beauty’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Cardi B is planning to take on the beauty industry. TMZ reports the rapper’s company, Washpoppin Inc., has filed documents to secure the rights to the phrase “Bardi Beauty.” The trademark documents reportedly say the phrase would be used to sell all of the makings of a beauty line. This includes cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and more. Reports of Cardi’s latest business venture come as her apparel line with Reebok is set to launch today(4/23).

More on Cardi B.’s “Bardi Beauty” here:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/22/cardi-b-trademark-bardi-beauty-line-rights

Also On 106.7 WTLC: