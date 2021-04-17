Beauty
HomeBeauty

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Twentieth Century Fox And Dreamworks Animation's "Home" - Arrivals

Source: Barry King / Getty

 

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has always been that girl. From being a role model to Black girls and women everywhere through her roles on Sister Sister, The Game, and most recently, Netflix’s Family Reunion, to her popular YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, to her cookbooks, home goods collection, and everything in between, Tia literally has her hands in everything and is not planning on slowing down anytime soon!

Early last year (before the pandemic hit) the wife and mother of two created and launched Anser, a vitamin and supplements line designed to help women take charge of their own health. The original launch of the line included Women’s Multivitamin CapsulesElderberry Gummies, and Beauty Formula Capsules, and now, she’s expanded it to offer new options like the Women’s Multivitamin GummiesHair, Skin & Nails Gummies, and Heart Beets Super Food Powder for heart health. Plus, the supplements now available at select Target locations, a major announcement that Tia shared on her Instagram page.

For Tia, her journey to a healthier lifestyle began long before she officially launched Anser. In fact, her journey to healthy living began when she experienced health issues that went improperly treated for years. It wasn’t until she realized that other Black women have similar experiences with poor treatment that she began to take measures into her own hands. “I was on this long journey trying to figure out what was wrong with me and I just felt like my symptoms weren’t being taken very seriously,” she explained to In Style.

Finally, in 2006, the Family Reunion star met with a Black doctor where she was able to get treated properly. She was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery to correct the problem. “As soon as I sat down in her office, and I didn’t even have to be in her office for more than 20 minutes, she knew exactly what I had,” she said. “I remember feeling so relieved like finally somebody’s listening to me.” From there, Tia was able to work with her physician to develop a plan for healing, and thus, Anser was born. 

Anser includes a plethora of supplements for whole-body health, beauty health, and prenatal health. The line also includes supplements for men and children to ensure the whole family gets the nutrients they need every day, a move that was extremely important for the doting wife and mother. “My family is my everything,” Tia said last year in a press release announcing the brand’s expansion to men and children. “They’re what I really live for.”

For Tia, Anser is about “empowering other women to take the first steps to the healthiest, happiest versions of themselves” and according to the brand’s website, Tia wants to show the world how owning your own health can help you feel whole.

For more on Anser, visit https://shopanser.com

Don’t miss…

Slay Gram: Halle Berry, Tia Mowry And Uzo Aduba Bring The Spring Style We Love

5 Times Tia Mowry-Hardrict She Gave Us Hair Envy

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”
 22 hours ago
04.19.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51
 2 days ago
04.17.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE Beer from Budweiser
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 5 days ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 5 days ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 7 days ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 7 days ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 7 days ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 7 days ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 1 week ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 1 week ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 1 week ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close