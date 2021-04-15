Silk Sonic Track Tops Billboard Hot 100

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It was just a matter of time that Silk Sonic would be celebrating their first number one hit. Billboard announced that the duo, led by Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with ‘Leave the Door Open.” Paak reaches the Number One spot with just his second single to break into the Hot 100, having previously peaked at Number 89 as a featured artist on Eminem’s “Lock It Up.” As for Bruno, he’s topped the chart seven other times with songs like “Nothin’ on You,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and more. “Leave the Door Open” is expected to appear on Silk Sonic’s debut album and if this single is any indication on what the rest of the album is going to be like, it’s going to be a ‘silky smooth summer’ if the album graces us around that time.

