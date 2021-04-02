Tanya McKinzie Talks Indiana Black Expo Location Change [Watch]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Indiana Black Expo President & CEO Tanya McKinzie sits down with Karen Vaughn to talk about the relocation change of the IBE Free Concert and the reasoning behind the move.

Official Statement on IBE’s 50th Summer Celebration Plans & Events

Over the last year, we have endured so much as a community. We have lost loved ones and friends to this unprecedented pandemic, witnessed the continual tragic deaths of unarmed Black Americans, experienced a significant amount of our Black businesses shutter from the economic downturn, and observed too many lose jobs and homes. We also were unable to fully celebrate many milestones – birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, conventions, etc. For IBE, it was our organization’s 50th anniversary. With 2020 came a significant amount of stress and anxiety.

As we plan and prepare for our 50th Summer Celebration, we are cognizant of such trauma. We recognize this is a time for healing. We also believe that now, more than ever is a time for us to come together and celebrate our culture, heritage, excellence, and our lives. Summer Celebration has always been a time for community empowerment and the elevation of our voice and this year is no exception.

Over the last six months, we have monitored the effects of COVID 19. We have worked diligently with our local and statewide partners to determine how best to move forward with a safe and enjoyable Summer Celebration experience for our community.

In making the decision on which events and initiatives to continue this year, we looked at whether large crowds can occur in sufficient open spaces where one is unlikely to get or spread COVID-19. Because outdoor spaces are safer than indoor spaces, we decided that most of our events with large gatherings will take place in outdoor venues that provide an abundance of space or be delivered virtually.

Based upon CDC guidelines and state and local health department regulations, certain Summer Celebration indoor events are infeasible.

Summer Celebration events that will occur:

OUTDOOR EVENTS

50th Summer Celebration Gala

Saturday, July 10

Featuring After 7

Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Cost: $125 person (sponsorships available)

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway – outdoors in front of the Pagoda

(In the event of inclement weather, the Gala will be moved to Sunday, July 11)

Free Outdoor Concert

Our free outdoor concert will take place at Lucas Oil Raceway, a 350-acre venue with permanent outdoor seating, an enormous amount of green space for overflow, adequate parking, a gated enclosure of the grounds, and a state-of-the-art pavilion to house VIP guests. Only two outdoor venues for concerts with sufficient permanent seating for attendees exist in Indianapolis, and Lucas Oil Raceway was the best option. The use of this property will allow us to provide a safe and enjoyable concert. We are thankful for being able to house our 50th Summer Celebration outdoor concert on such beautiful grounds.

Friday, July 16

Featuring Keith Sweat, Stephanie Mills, Johnny Gill, and El Debarge

Time: 6:00 PM – 11:30 PM (doors will open at 2:00 PM with vendors)

Cost: Free; VIP seating: $50

Location: Lucas Oil Raceway, 10267 East, US Hwy 136, Indianapolis, IN 46234

First come, first seated for seating in the stands; overflow greenspace will be available, and individuals will also have the option to remain in their vehicle with family and friends and listen to the concert on the Lucas Oil radio station 87.9 FM.

For vendor opportunities, visit www.indianablackexpo.com.

All White Affair

Saturday, July 17

Hosted by DJ Kid Capri featuring Dru Hill and Reheem DeVaughn

Time: 10:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Cost: $50; VIP seating: $100

Location: The Pavilion at Pan Am (indoors and outdoors)

INDOOR AND VIRTUAL EVENTS

Ecumenical Service

Thursday, July 8

Featuring City-wide Ecumenical Choir

Guest speaker to be announced

Time: 7:00 PM

Cost: Free

Location: To be determined

Minority Business Conference presented by KeyBank

Monday, July 12

Featuring Mayor’s Brunch (invitation only) and Governor’s Reception (invitation only)

Location: IBE Headquarters, 601 North Shortridge Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219; workshops on July 12 will be delivered virtually

Education Conference

Tuesday, July 13 – Thursday, July 15

Workshop times, keynotes, and presenters to be announced

Location: Virtual

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair

Friday, July 16, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 17, 10 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 18, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cost: Free

Location: Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46225

Virtual Gospel Concert

Sunday, July 18

Artists to be announced

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Cost: Free

Location: Artists will perform in IBE’s Performing Arts Studio at IBE’s Headquarters, and the community will have the ability to access the event virtually on Facebook.

CANCELLED EVENTS

The following events will not occur due to current seating restrictions, capacity limits, or inability to socially distance in an indoor space: Corporate Luncheon; Exhibition Hall, including the Entertainment stage, Celebrity Basketball Game, Cultural Arts Pavilion, and Amateur Boxing.

EVENTS RESCHEDULED TO OTHER DATES THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

The Youth Leadership Summit, Employment Opportunity Fair, and Technology Zone will occur at other times throughout this year.

Safety Protocols at Physical Events (Gala, Outdoor Concert, All White Affair, Mayor’s Brunch, and Governor’s Reception)

• All attendees must wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking

• Sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the event; however, we encourage attendees to bring extra hand sanitizer

• The restrooms will be cleaned routinely throughout the venue

• IBE and its partners will work with local and state health officials to ensure regulations and guidelines are followed

Hotels

The Westin is Indiana Black Expo’s host hotel. To book a hotel room, visit www.SummerCelebration.net.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: