U.S. Nearing 150M COVID Doses Administered

The U.S. is getting closer to another coronavirus vaccine milestone. The CDC says nearly 148-million shots have been administered across the country. And with a seven-day average of roughly two-point-eight-million doses per day, that number could surpass 150-million on Wednesday. More than 16 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while about 29 percent have rolled up their sleeves at least once. President Biden set a new goal last week of administering 200-million shots in his first 100 days in office.

