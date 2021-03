WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

O’Shea Jackson Junior is joining the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Deadline announced Monday that Ice Cube’s first-born has been cast in the forthcoming Disney Plus series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ The story will begin a decade after where the 2005 movie ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ ended with Anakin Skywalker turning evil. There’s no word on when the new series will debut or what role Jackson will take on, but cameras begin filming next month.

