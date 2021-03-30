Loverman Tips of The Day
HomeLoverman Tips Of The Day

Shocking Health Benefits Of Sex

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

There are a lot of reasons to engage in bedroom activity–couple bonding and intimacy being one of the obvious ones. But there are an array of health benefits that can come from getting it in on the regular.

 

I know you love cheek kisses

Source: Adene Sanchez / Getty

Immune System Boost

Ultimate Stress Reliever

During orgasm, our brains release chemicals like oxytocin that help us feel better and more relaxed,” Dr. Brandeis told Insider.

Improves Sleep Quality

There’s such a complex relationship between sex and sleep,” Dr. Brandeis told Insider. because they are two of the body’s essential biological functions, fixing one can improve the other.

Sex and orgasms both release the hormone oxytocin, which increases trust, well-being and improves the bond between partners.

Mood Booster

Can Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 3 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 4 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 4 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 4 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 4 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 5 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 5 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 5 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close