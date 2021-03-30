Signs You’ve Become Too Comfortable In Your Relationship During The Pandemic

CLOSE
Quarantining with someone certainly provides a fast track for getting to know one another on a deeper level that might have been eye-opening for couples who were relatively new when this all started. In many ways, it’s been a good thing!
If you could get through this and still love each other, then you can probably get through anything. By “this” we mean around-the-clock time together, isolation from friends and family, fear for your lives, fear for your finances, and fear for your country during tumultuous times.
Makeup is for Zooms
He’s involved in your beauty routine
Movie night happens in separate rooms
Oversharing your crushes
You’re doing “Is this gross checks
Also On 106.7 WTLC: