Loverman Tips of The Day
HomeLoverman Tips Of The Day

Signs You’ve Become Too Comfortable In Your Relationship During The Pandemic

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
They're both responsible for chores in their house

Source: LaylaBird / Getty

Quarantining with someone certainly provides a fast track for getting to know one another on a deeper level that might have been eye-opening for couples who were relatively new when this all started. In many ways, it’s been a good thing!

If you could get through this and still love each other, then you can probably get through anything. By “this” we mean around-the-clock time together, isolation from friends and family, fear for your lives, fear for your finances, and fear for your country during tumultuous times.

 

Makeup is for Zooms

He’s involved in your beauty routine

Movie night happens in separate rooms

Oversharing your crushes

You’re doing “Is this gross  checks

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 3 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 4 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 4 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 4 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 4 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 5 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 5 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 5 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close