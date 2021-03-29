Indy
HomeIndy

Converse shoes honoring Crispus Attucks basketball team now on sale

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
crispus attucks HS

Source: IPS / IPS

INDIANAPOLIS — The new All-Star Converse design honoring the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks High School basketball team are now on sale.

The Breaking Down Barriers campaign by Converse launched Thursday morning.

The all-Black team won the Indiana State Basketball Championship that season, marking them the first to do so, according to Indianapolis Public Schools.

Read more from WRTV here

Basketball , converse , Converse Crispus Attucks , Crispus Attucks , Indy , Sneaker heads , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 2 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 3 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 3 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 3 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 4 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close