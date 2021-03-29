Converse shoes honoring Crispus Attucks basketball team now on sale

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The new All-Star Converse design honoring the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks High School basketball team are now on sale.

The Breaking Down Barriers campaign by Converse launched Thursday morning. The latest footwear is part of Converse’s “Breaking Down Barriers” collection. The shoe-line, according to Nike, is about celebrating the most important moments of progress from the past that basketball helped teach — on and off the court.

The all-Black team won the Indiana State Basketball Championship that season, marking them the first to do so, according to Indianapolis Public Schools. Chris Hawkins, athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Crispus Attucks, helped with the design and shared the history of the program with Converse.

