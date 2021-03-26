Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ Album Inducted Into Library Of Congress

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Nas’ classic debut album ‘Illmatic’ has been added to the Library of Congress. On Wednesday, librarian of congress Carla Hayden named the LP as an “audio treasure” that deserves to be preserved. ‘Illmatic’ was released in 1994 and debuted at Number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 63-thousand copies in its first week. The album was certified double-platinum by the R-I-A-A in 2019. Illmatic joins many other classic Hip Hop albums in the Library of Congress, including Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint,’ Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic,’ Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ and N.W.A’s ‘Straight Outta Compton.’

