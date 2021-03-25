Marion County’s mask mandate and capacity limits will remain in place

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Marion County’s mask mandate and capacity restrictions will remain in effect until the county’s public health order is lifted, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday.

“Although the light is brighter, we are not out of the tunnel itself,” Hogsett said. “Make no mistake, we have a ways to go.”

On Tuesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the statewide face covering mandate will become an advisory starting April 6. However, counties can still enforce precautionary measures.

Marion County has required people to wear masks in public since July 9, while Indiana’s began July 27.

Holcomb said face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities, as well as in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

