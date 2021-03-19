Celebrity News
Tina Turner Is Calling It A Day After New Documentary

Anna Mae Bullock in 81 years has came a long way from Nutbush, TN city limits, as Tina Turner, Anna Mae Bullock became a household name as an international  singing/entertaining star but that star came with severe hard knocks.  Now Tina Turner the Grammy Award winning ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ sensation has decided that her new documentary ‘Tina’ that is streaming on HBO brings closure to her troubled waters, Tina Turner is saying goodbye to her fans and stepping away from the lime light.  Tina Turner has gone through many personal tribulations and as of late numerous health issues.

‘I’m going to America to say goodbye to my American fans and I’ll wrap it up,’”

According to Tina Turner, who has sold over 100 million records, she suffers from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder from the abuse she endured at the hands of her ex-husband, the late Ike Turner.  Tina Turner who had a dream career also admits that everything that glitters isn’t gold.

“It wasn’t a good life,…The good did not balance the bad. I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

Take a look at the official trailer to ‘Tina’ streaming on HBO below

