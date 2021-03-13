Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project

He worked with Biggie for real.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Ja Rule & Ashanti in concert with special guests at the James L. Knight Center

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Fat Joe has endured several generations so it is no surprise he now is a walking Hip-Hop encyclopedia. He has just revealed he was working with the KONY in a way that many MC’s only dreamed of.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Bronx native dropped a bombshell on the culture during a recent edition of the The Fat Joe Show. While talking to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on the 24th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.’s passing, the trio all shared their thoughts on the late great lyricist. While Timbo and Swizz did not get to work with Frank White before his untimely passing Joe did.

The “Lean Back” rapper revealed that the two were actually piecing together an actual joint project. “You know, I say stuff and they always say I lie or I say too much. You know, I worked on an album with Biggie,” he said. “We cut about five songs together. He was like, ‘You the Latino don, I’m the Black don.’ And we was in that studio going crazy. It’s verified by Puff Daddy and everybody.”

Naturally this disclosure took many people by surprise leading to pose the question of where exactly are these tracks now. And to hear Joe tell it we might not ever get to hear those songs. “I’ma keep it real. At the time, we were dissing Tupac a lot and all that,” Joe added. “So that should have never seen the light of day, which is respectful, so because, you know, they both passed on, you know. But yeah, I worked with the B.I.G. for real.”

You can see the conversation below.

 

Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 2 hours ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
13 items
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 18 hours ago
03.12.21
Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 2 days ago
03.12.21
15 items
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 2 days ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close