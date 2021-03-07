Red Carpet
Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At Tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards

Regina King wore the most stunning gown at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards and the internet can’t stop talking about how gorgeous she looked! Check out the gorgeous pictures below!

Whenever the beautiful actress, writer, and director shows up to an event, she’s going to dress to impress! And while we’re still gushing over how effortless she looked in her perfectly coordinated sparkly silver sequin gown and matching diamonds at last week’s Golden Globes, she showed up at tonight’s virtual Critics’ Choice Awards giving us something else to fawn over!

Tonight, the Best Director nominee for One Night in Miami wore a glamorous, dark blue, sequined gown by Versace Atelier. The dress held all the detail, including ruffled cleaves, a crisscross neckline, a pleated and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs. The stunning gown even had a short train, adding to Regina’s elegance and class.

She wore her hair in long, low double ponytail (created by celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims) and donned dramatic yet classic makeup that made her entire outfit pop. She paired the entire look with strappy Stuart Weitzman heels and Cartier diamond jewelry.

With each angle, it just becomes more clear that this look earns the multi-faceted beauty a spot on tonight’s best-dressed list because our good sis was definitely glowing with every pose! 
Of course, Regina took to Instagram to show off her look even further, giving us a mini photoshoot full of sexy poses on a balcony as she kicked off her big night. “When its a week later and it still hits different. Thank you to @criticschoice for the #OneNightinMiami love,” she captioned the stunning photos.

Regina King is nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Director for her work on One Night In Miami. The 26th annual award show airs tonight and is hosted by actor Taye Diggs for the third consecutive year.

Regina King's Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At Tonight's Critics' Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

