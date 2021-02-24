Former President Obama, Bruce Springsteen Release Podcast

Former President Barack Obama is teaming up with rock icon Bruce Springsteen for a new podcast. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of “Renegades: Born in the USA” featuring the duo. The series will have eight episodes where the 44th president and the “Born In The U.S.A” singer talk about a variety of topics ranging from their personal lives to issues facing the country. In a statement, Spotify said the two formed a deep friendship while Obama was on the campaign trail in 2008.

