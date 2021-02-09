Diddy Sues Sean Jean Clothing Company For $25M

Diddy is once again embroiled in a legal battle with Sean John. Puff is reportedly suing the clothing line and the company’s current owner, Global Brands Group USA, for 25-million dollars. The suit claims GBG USA collaborated with U.K.-based women’s retailer Misguided to create a new women’s line and used Diddy’s name, image and likeness to promote the new brand. However, the music mogul never gave the company permission to do so. GBG USA is accused of providing false quotes to the press about Diddy supporting the line. In all, Puff’s legal team is accusing GBG USA of false endorsement, misappropriation of likeness and violating his publicity rights. Diddy founded the Sean John brand in 1998, and led the label to moderate success. In 2016, he sold a majority stake in the company to GBG USA. Diddy ran into issues with GBG last year when he accused them of surreptitiously using the Vote or Die phrase he made famous.

(Source-Complex)

