Manning, Woodson, Johnson, Flores Among Those Elected To Canton

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson are among those being named to the NFL Hall of Fame. Also to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, are Alan Faneca and John Lynch. Drew Pearson was elected as the senior inductee, Tom Flores was inducted as the coach category, and Bill Nunn will be enshrined posthumously in the contributor category. They will be enshrined during an extended weekend along with the class of 2020 starting August 5th.

Manning was a 14-time Pro Bowler and one of the most prolific passers in league history, throwing for more than 71-thousand yards. He won two Super Bowls in his career — one in Indianapolis and one in Denver. Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Hall of Fame’s all 2000’s team at defensive back. He won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011. Johnson spent his entire nine-year career in Detroit, twice leading the league in receiving yards, once in receptions, and breaking the record for receiving yards in a season in 2012 with 1,964.

(Source-ESPN)

