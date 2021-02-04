Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Nominated For NAACP Awards

Actor Chadwick Boseman is being posthumously nominated for two NAACP Image Awards. Boseman scored the nominations for outstanding actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and for outstanding supporting actor for his performance in”Da 5 Bloods.” The 43-year-old gained a global following after his role in the 2018 Marvel superhero film “Black Panther.” Boseman died last year after a private battle with colon cancer. The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be held on Saturday, March 27th.

(Source–Hollywood Reporter)

