Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Nominated For NAACP Awards

Inspire U: The Podcast

Actor Chadwick Boseman is being posthumously nominated for two NAACP Image Awards. Boseman scored the nominations for outstanding actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and for outstanding supporting actor for his performance in”Da 5 Bloods.” The 43-year-old gained a global following after his role in the 2018 Marvel superhero film “Black Panther.” Boseman died last year after a private battle with colon cancer. The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be held on Saturday, March 27th.

(Source–Hollywood Reporter)

Chadwick Boseman , Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Nominated For NAACP Awards

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Michael Strahan Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2020
84 photos
Latest
Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Nominated For NAACP Awards
 3 hours ago
02.03.21
Photos
Close