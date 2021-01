Tyler Perry will be sharing his personal experience with the COVID-19 vaccine to help raise awareness about getting vaccinated. The media mogul received both Pfizer vaccine doses and has created a TV special aimed at combating skeptics and conspiracy theorists. Perry spoke with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” to talk about his upcoming BET docu-special “COVID-19 Vaccine And The Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special.”

