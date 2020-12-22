Paul Pierce Headlines First-Time Basketball HOF Nominees

Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce is among the first-time nominees for the 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The 2008 Finals MVP and 10-time All-Star spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston. Other first-timers include former number one overall pick Doug Collins, who also coached Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the late 1980s. “Showtime” Laker and five-time NBA champion Michael Cooper is also in the group, along with Lauren Jackson, a three-time MVP in the WNBA.

(Source-NBA.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: