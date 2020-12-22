NBA Regular Season Tips Off Tonight

The 2020-21 NBA regular season kicks off tonight. The Golden State Warriors will face former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It will be the coaching debut for new Brooklyn coach Steve Nash. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Lakers will raise another championship banner at the Staples Center as they play the Los Angeles Clippers. The Indiana Pacers kicks off their NBA season Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse. How many wins are you expecting the Pacers to get this year?

(Source-NBA.com)

