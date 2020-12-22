Sports
HomeSports

NBA Regular Season Tips Off Tonight

Inspire U: WTLC

The 2020-21 NBA regular season kicks off tonight. The Golden State Warriors will face former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It will be the coaching debut for new Brooklyn coach Steve Nash. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Lakers will raise another championship banner at the Staples Center as they play the Los Angeles Clippers.  The Indiana Pacers kicks off their NBA season Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse. How many wins are you expecting the Pacers to get this year?

(Source-NBA.com)

The 2020-21 NBA regular season

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
Daytime Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals
76 photos
Latest
NBA 2K20 x NIke Gamer Exclusive Program
NBA Regular Season Tips Off Tonight
 1 hour ago
12.22.20
Photos
Close