Disney Plus To Raise Price In March 2021

Disney Plus is going to get more expensive. The price will go up in March 2021 to 7-99 a month or 79-99 per year for new and current subscribers. The streaming service currently costs 6-99 a month or 69-99 per year. The price hike was announced during the company’s Investor Day presentation Thursday. The company announced that Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios will be delivering at least 22 series to the streamer starting next year. It will also have more series coming from Disney Animation and Pixar Animation. Ten “Star Wars” series, ten Marvel series and 15 Disney and Pixar Animation series will debut on Disney Plus. Executive Chairment Bob Iger suggested that the new content will be released through 2023.

