The CDC is updating its guidance on face masks. In a significant development, the federal health agency says that wearing a mask not only protects those you come in contact with, but also protects the mask wearer. The CDC statement also said that cloth masks can reduce the wearer’s exposure to infectious droplets through filtration. That’s important with COVID numbers surging in nearly every state and half of all positive cases turning up in people who are asymptomatic.

