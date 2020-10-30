Cantu Beauty Teams Up With 25BWB To Shine A Light On Black Female Entrepreneurs With ‘CantuElevate’

Cantu Beauty ‘s new partnership with 25 Black Women In Beauty (25BWB), it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of this in the weeks to come! If there’s one thing we love, it’s Black women supporting other Black women and with‘s new partnership with(25BWB), it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of this in the weeks to come!

Today, the hair care line announced that they’ve teamed up with 25BWB to launch a new mentorship program geared toward elevating and promoting Black women. The new program, CantuElevate, will help create roadmaps of success and growth of Black-owned business.

To kick off the mentorship program, 25BWB will host two virtual workshops that will teach fundamentals and skills in marketing, social media management, purchasing, media planning and eCommerce. Each topic is meant to help participants of 25BWB expand their business practices and ultimately thrive in the beauty industry.

“There has never been a more important time in history to help Black-owned businesses succeed,” said Dametria Mustin VP of Global Marketing, PDC Brands said in a statement, and we couldn’t agree with her more.

When it comes to supporting Black women and Black-owned brands, Cantu Beauty and 25BWB make the perfect combination. Both brands are dedicated to elevating and celebrating Black women with Cantu Beauty giving women the confidence to show up as their natural selves and 25BWB providing Black female entrepreneurs, executives and rising stars in beauty the tools they need to succeed.

“CantuElevate has been crafted to build better business ecosystems to help shape the future of beauty,” Mustin continued. “It’s imperative that our industry support Black entrepreneurs through knowledge-sharing programs, initiatives, and funding efforts.”

The first CantuElevate virtual workshop will be held on November 12th and will guide participants on how to build a stronger brand reputation with their businesses. The second virtual workshop, scheduled for November 19th, will focus on the uses of paid and earned media and how to best utilize them for your business. At the conclusion of each workshop , three chosen attendees will receive a Cantu sponsored campaign and media to help support upcoming efforts and initiatives.

