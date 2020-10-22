Indianapolis mother went missing in June and hasn’t been seen since

INDIANAPOLIS — “Since June 9th when Chenell first went missing there has not been any luck on uncovering anything,” Danyette Smith said.

Chenell Gilbert was last seen by her ex-boyfriend on the morning of June 9th. The 42-year-old mother and grandmother has not been seen or heard from since.

“The ex-boyfriend is no longer a person of interest or a suspect, so there are no leads, there is nothing that we can go off of at this time. It’s kind of like she vanished into thin air,” Smith said.”

Back in June, Danyette Smith led a search party scouring the Wayne Township area of Rockville and Girl School Roads for clues, including the nearby housing addition where Gilbert was last seen.

“Her car was last over there as well as her cell phone being pinged before it just vanished as well and no longer had a signal,” Smith said.

“It makes me angry and it’s also painful to know that she’s out there somewhere and we have no idea where she is,” said Sherri Ross, Gilbert’s aunt.

IMPD tells WRTV they are still actively looking into this case but there are no new leads and no suspect information to share. Still Chenell’s aunt says it is difficult to understand how no one and any information about what happen to her niece.

“There is no way a person can just disappear without someone knowing something or seeing something, and we’re just pleading to the community to call and report what you know or report what you’ve seen, and you can do that without giving up your identity, because as a family we need to know where she is. We need that closure,” Ross said.

IMPD tells WRTV investigators assume Gilbert is not alive, because she has not made any contact with her are asking the community to share new information or tips by reaching out at 262-TIPS or 317-327-3475.

