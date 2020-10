It’s the end of the road for “Fast and Furious.” The franchise that began nearly 20 years ago will reportedly hit the brakes for good after two more movies. The 9th film was already pushed back to May due to the pandemic. No word when the 10th and final 11th film will come out, but it’s confirmed star Vin Diesel will be back as the lead.

For more on this story, click here—https://variety.com/2020/film/news/fast-and-furious-franchise-ending-justin-lin-1234811481/

