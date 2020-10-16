Indy Black Chamber of Commerce opens co-working space downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce is working to working to help support small business owners as they open a new co-working space.

It is called Chamber 465 and it’s located in downtown Indianapolis on Market Street.

They provide all of the office tools business owners need including internet, printers, and meeting rooms. The space also allows minority business owners to network.

The Indy Black Chamber will be hosting classes and workshops as well.

“This is an opportunity for all minority businesses, or businesses period, to come together to find the resources that they need and the support that they need, especially during COVID-19,” said Anita Williams, board president of the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce. “We are losing so many businesses. They need our support.”

Williams says they will be offering spots in the co-working space to interested business owners for free until the end of the year.

Rent will be $185 per month starting in 2021.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: