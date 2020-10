Joe Biden continues to widen his lead against President Trump after last week’s first presidential debate. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed the former Vice President leading Trump by 14 points nationwide. The survey found 53-percent support for Biden compared to 39-percent for the President. The same poll before the first showdown between the candidates had Biden leading Trump by just eight points. Question now is, will there be another debate?

