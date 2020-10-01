Jack Daniel’s Is Celebrating Black Creativity At Its Latest Art & Music Tour

Not only is Jack Daniel’s one of the most important drinks to the culture, but they also continue to put artists at the forefront.

That movement continues with the latest installation of Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L), the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative which fuses urban visual art and hip-hop for a one-of-a-kind cultural experience. The celebration takes place yearly and the stay-at-home orders aren’t stopping them from celebrating its 16th year of festivities.

From September 8 to October 6 Jack Daniel’s and Cult Creative are asking visual artists from all across the country to show off their creative chops by submitting original artwork. The dopest artists will have the chance to create an entire wall of their work that will be part of this year’s national showcase.

“Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics has presented an opportunity for us to celebrate renowned and emerging visual artists from across the country for 15 years now,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “This year’s artist call is a way to increase opportunity, magnify creativity and generate conversations in the Black community around the impact of authentic cultural experiences.”

For almost two decades, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative has worked with some of the most formidable artists in the world like Gilbert Young, who’s met and done work of President Obama, and even completed the longest mural in Atlanta at a sprawling 700 feet. The brands have also worked with Tim Okamura, a contemporary Canadian artist who is known for painting powerful murals of Black women.

Artists looking to get their art featured have to submit an application by October 6, here.

