Post & Delete: Da Brat’s Girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart Had Words After The Viral Moment With LisaRaye

After Da Brat attempted to surprise sister LisaRaye to wish her a happy birthday on her Fox Soul show Cocktails With Queens and it went left, people had a lot of thoughts on the matter. One person whose feelings you may have wondered about is Jesseca Dupart, Da Brat’s girlfriend. Their relationship was part of the reason LisaRaye and DaBrat weren’t speaking, specifically because of the fact that the actress found out about it like everyone else on social media.

Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, posted a picture of herself with Brat, looking as though she was being pulled back by the rapper. The caption read “MOOD,” and “nah what was said.” She would go on to delete the post and instead, put up a meme in her Instagram Story that read, “Don’t waste words on people who deserve your silence. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can say is nothing.”

During that viral moment between LisaRaye and Da Brat, the actress said she hadn’t heard from her sister since December, and that she found out about her coming out and being in a relationship with Dupart on social media. Da Brat said that was because “I was kind of scared to talk to her about it.” Still, LisaRaye said she was hurt by the way things had played out.

“I just wish that I was included in that,” she said. “I wish that I knew what that was. I wish I could have a say in that myself. I wish that I knew what was going on, but I don’t. So then I sit and I wait.”

Despite the tense exchange with her sister, LisaRaye said she knows they will work things out eventually.

“That’s my sister! That ain’t goin’ nowhere,” she said. “Oh hell nah, she ain’t goin nowhere, I ain’t goin nowhere. I just have to wait until she feel comfortable to tell me about life. Her life! Because I thought that I would know, but evidently I had to take a step back and I’m just trying to figure out how far back to step. That’s all.”

As far as Dupart’s feelings on the issues between the two, if we learned anything from how LisaRaye cursed out everybody on the video call, this situation may not be one that she wants to get involved in. But for the record, Dupart and LisaRaye knew each other before the beauty mogul started dating her sister, per an interview we had with her earlier this year.

“I met her before she even met my sister,” LisaRaye told us in April. “She and I were doing some videos for her Kaleidoscope products because she was actually a fan. So we reenacted a Player’s Club scene and did a couple of videos together. So when she reached out to have my sister try her drops, then they actually made a rapport with each other and built a friendship. What came out of that is what we see on Instagram now.”

Maybe she could help bring the sisters together after all.

